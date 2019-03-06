

Here is a compilation of all of the responses received in our survey of Maritime MPs when asked for their views on Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long’s call for an inquiry. Responses are in full and published verbatim.

Sean Fraser

Central Nova

“When it comes to politics, I’m always happy to discuss and debate ideas. When it comes to the people involved in politics, I try not to engage on the personal decisions or actions of individual MPs.

Ms. Philpott has my deepest respect and I am proud of the government's accomplishments on the health and indigenous services portfolios that occurred under her direction.

Whatever reasons Ms. Philpott gave for her resignation from cabinet, I remain confident that the government shares my focus on the things that matter most to my constituents, like job creation at home, helping make life more affordable for families, combating discrimination against vulnerable groups, and protecting our environment.

I will continue to work alongside my colleagues in Ottawa to achieve progress on these matters at home.”

Andy Fillmore

Halifax

"Yes, I support the Prime Minister. I will be watching the work of the Justice Committee closely and I am reassured that the ethics commissioner is carrying out his own non-partisan investigation. We know there are still questions that need to be answered, and I trust we will learn more in the days and weeks ahead.

Meanwhile I will continue to focus on all of the important work our government is doing under the Prime Minister's leadership to enact meaningful, progressive change in Halifax and across Canada."

Dominic LeBlanc

Beausejour

“I have full confidence in the Prime Minister. We will continue to take action to make life easier for Canadians, and create good, middle class jobs across the country.”

Sean Casey

Charlottetown

“I am disappointed with her decision. I still have full faith and confidence in The Prime Minister and in the ongoing probes by The Ethics Commissioner and the Justice Committee.”

Bernadette Jordan

South Shore-St. Margaret’s

“Our government will continue to work as a team focused on growing the middle class, creating jobs and expanding the economy. I remain focused on creating a Rural Economic Development Strategy to ensure the continued success and vibrancy of these communities.

I unequivocally support the Prime Minister, and am honoured to be a member of his Cabinet.”

Darrell Samson

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

“Thank you for your interest regarding the SNC-Lavalin affair. Last week, Jody Wilson-Raybould testified before the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights. She stated that the Prime Minister told her the SNC-Lavalin decision was hers and hers alone to make. When asked if the pressure she felt amounted to the level of criminality, she said that in her opinion, it was not illegal.

In addition to the work of that Committee, the Ethics commissioner, an independent and impartial officer of parliament, is conducting his own investigation. I am fully supportive of both processes and am confident they will provide Canadians with the answers they need and deserve. I look forward to their findings.

In the meantime, my focus remains on delivering results for the citizens of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook and advocating on their behalf in Ottawa. I continue to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his vision for growing the middle class. That vision includes improving services to Veterans and seniors, providing skills and training to young workers, and creating opportunities for all Canadians.”

Rodger Cuzner

Cape Breton-Canso

"Like all fair minded people, I think it's important to hear all sides of the issue. Gerry presents (Wednesday) and people should await his testimony."

Alaina Lockhart

Fundy Royal

Lockhart didn’t answer, but provided this link to a statement on her website.