Furry fashionistas turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway

Pet owners and their cuddly companions gathered at the Taproom on Quinpool Road in Halifax on Saturday for the Annual Pet Parade.

The holiday tradition started at 11 a.m. when the most fashionable pets in the region lined up with their owners behind Santa Claus, dressed in their holiday best. They travelled east to Robie Street and back again while adoring fans bribed them with treats and belly scratches so they could take pictures.

A dog wearing Christmas lights and a green T-shirt prepares to march in the Annual Pet Parade in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

After the parade, a photographer shot portraits of pets with Santa for $20 with all proceeds donated to the Nova Scotia SPCA.