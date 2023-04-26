Future basketball stars set for Atlantic Canada showcase

For years, basketball players from Atlantic Canada often had to leave the region to get noticed -- but that is about to change.

“The East Coast players are as good as anybody else in the country. I think especially on the East Coast we get underrated a lot,” said coach Naofall Folohan.

To promote that skill, Folohan has put together the inaugural All Atlantic Basketball Showcase. This weekend’s event will bring together the top 20 players from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland for a skills competition and a game.

Mustafa Abokar plays for the Halifax Grammar School and is one of the players chosen for the showcase.

“I just want to have a fun experience to go against the top guys in Atlanta Canada, see how I match up, see how they match up to me, and at the end of the day, let’s get the MVP award,” Abokar says.

Jalen James is also one of the top 20. He played his grade twelve year in London, Ont.

“They had a lot of good tournaments in the states so I wanted to go there to get as much exposure as I can,” James says.

It’s a story that’s familiar to Nate Darling. The Halifax resident left home at age 15 to play in the United States. He made his NBA debut in 2021 for the Charlotte Hornets.

“It was tough. My mom still can’t believe that she let me do it but I wanted to do it, It was part of my journey but there was definitely some rough years, but it’s all working out,” says Darling.

Darling will be a guest speaker at the Showcase. He’s hoping the event will provide a stage for the region’s top players and maybe encourage them to stay and play closer to home.

“I’m just coming to support the guys, support local Atlantic basketball and hopefully meet some people, give some advice to some people and just enjoy the event,” he says.

Folohan says a number of coaches and scouts from Canadian universities will be court-side to evaluate players.

There is also interest from south of the border, where coaches will be watching via live stream.

“For me, there’s so much talent, these guys are so underrated, and personally I feel that they are undervalued.”

Folohan says he wants to see the event grow and eventually add a showcase for female basketball players.