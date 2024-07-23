Gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., fully contained, evacuation order lifted

ATLANTIC
    A gas leak near Albro Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been fully contained and an evacuation order in the area has been lifted.

    People were first asked to avoid the area of Monique Avenue around noon Tuesday.

    Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and Eastward Energy responded to the scene.

    At 1:22 p.m., an emergency alert was sent informing residents of the leak and several streets were evacuated.

    About 10 minutes later, Eastward Energy said in a post on social media the leak was contained and there was no threat to public safety.

    The company said teams had “successfully contained the situation” before the initial emergency alert was issued.

    Another alert was sent just after 2 p.m. saying the leak was resolved and the evacuation orders were rescinded.

    An alert saying a gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 23, 2024, was resolved and evacuation orders were rescinded.

