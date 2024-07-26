ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Gas prices decrease again in the Maritimes

    Share

    The price of gas decreased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.1 cents overnight in Nova Scotia. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 171.2 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 173.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices decreased by 2.7 cents. The minimum price is now 172.6 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the new minimum price for diesel is 174.6 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. did not change. Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 175.8 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 1.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 181.2 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.4 cents in New Brunswick. The new maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline is 172.3 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 1.9 cents, bringing the maximum price to 174.7 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News