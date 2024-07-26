Gas prices decrease again in the Maritimes

The price of gas decreased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.1 cents overnight in Nova Scotia. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 171.2 cents per litre.

Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 173.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 2.7 cents. The minimum price is now 172.6 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the new minimum price for diesel is 174.6 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. did not change. Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 175.8 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 1.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 181.2 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.4 cents in New Brunswick. The new maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline is 172.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 1.9 cents, bringing the maximum price to 174.7 cents per litre.