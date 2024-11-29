Gas prices fall in N.S., P.E.I., increase slightly in N.B.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 1.4 cents a litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 157.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 159.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased by 0.7 cents in the province. The new minimum price is 173.2 cents per litre. The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 175.2 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 2.9 cents. Motorists in the province are paying a minimum price of 160.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel in Prince Edward Island did not change. Islanders are paying 180.7 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 0.3 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 161.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 0.5 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is now 178.4 cents per litre.