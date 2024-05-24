Gas prices in the Maritimes up slightly

The price of gas increased slightly overnight for Maritime motorists after a few weeks of a downward trend.

Nova Scotia

In the Halifax area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 0.8 cents, bringing the minimum price to 176.4 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price is 178.4 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel increased by 1.3 cents. The new minimum price is 175.4 cents per litre.

The new minimum price of diesel in Cape Breton is 177.3 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.2 cents on Prince Edward Island, bringing the minimum price to 175.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel did not change. The minimum price remains 177.0 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.6 cents. The maximum price is now 173.9 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by 0.9 cents in the province. The new maximum price is 173.8 cents per litre.