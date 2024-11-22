ATLANTIC
    • Gas prices increase in N.S., N.B., drop slightly in P.E.I.

    The price of gas and diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight while prices decreased slightly on Prince Edward Island.

    Nova Scotia

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.7 cents. The new minimum price in the Halifax area is 158.4 cents per litre.

    The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in Cape Breton is now 160.4 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 0.6 cents in the province. The new minimum price is 172.5 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel is now 174.5 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve on the island decreased by 0.6 cents, bringing the minimum price to 163.2 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 1.1 cents, bringing the minimum price to 180.7 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 0.7 cents, bringing the maximum price to 161.2 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel increased by 0.5 cents. The new maximum price is 177.9 cents per litre.

