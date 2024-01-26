Gas prices increase in the Maritimes

The price of gas increased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased overnight by 3.8 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 159.1 cents per litre.

Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 161.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased 1.3 cents overnight, bringing the minimum price to 194.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is 196.1 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

Prince Edward Island

On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased 2.3 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 160.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices did not change on the island. The minimum price remains 198.3 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 3.2 cents in New Brunswick. The new maximum price is 160.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 0.8 cents. The maximum price is now 203.3 cents per litre.