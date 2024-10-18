Gas prices up slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, no change on P.E.I.

The price of gas increased slightly overnight in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while there was no change in the price of gas on Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 0.7 cents in Nova Scotia. The new minimum price in the Halifax area is 157.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline is now 159.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 1.9 cents. The new minimum price is 169.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is now 171.0 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve did not change on P.E.I. The minimum price remains 163.8 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by 2.3 cents on the island, bringing the new minimum price to 177.2 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 0.7 cents overnight. The new maximum price is now 162.0 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 0.2 cents, bringing the maximum price to 175.2 cents per litre.