Glace Bay 50/50 jackpot a big draw, even in tough financial times

Like elves in Santa's workshop, volunteers were busy collecting money, and ticket stubs, for Glace Bay Minor Hockey’s 50/50 draw on Sunday.

Meanwhile, many who were forking it over had visions of dollar signs dancing in their heads.

"We're anticipating our biggest draw ever next Sunday”, said James Edwards, president of Glace Bay Minor Hockey. “Even today's draw will be $70,000 plus."

For years, proceeds from the draw have allowed kids in the community to play minor hockey for free.

This year, with Giving Tuesday donations down across the country and even Black Friday sales lower than normal in parts of Canada, people in Glace Bay and surrounding communities have still been finding the money to buy a ticket.

"Well, you know what? Money sells, and Glace Bay is no different”, Edwards said. “People have the opportunity to win upwards of $200,000."

Tracey Hanrahan is the person everyone hopes to get a phone call from this time of year.

"Oh, it's amazing, to be able to call and change someone's life”, she said.

Hanrahan also isn't surprised that people are willing to cough up a few bucks, or more, for a chance at next week's big Christmas jackpot.

"Not really, because you know this is their chance at winning so much money and it would really change their lives”, Hanrahan said. “So everybody's just like, 'I'm in.'"

It's no secret that playing hockey is expensive at the best of times.

Given the cost of living now, Edwards says the draw, perhaps more than ever, might be helping families who otherwise couldn't afford it enroll their kids to take part.

"That's exactly it. Anyone who wants to participate in a winter skating sport in Glace Bay can do it”, Edwards said.

With the grand prize jackpot set for next Sunday, Edwards said it could be the biggest one yet.

“I'm predicting it's going to eclipse the $200,000 mark”, he said.

Edwards added that next week’s Christmas jackpot will also include a draw for a family to win a trip to Disney World.

