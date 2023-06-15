Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died

Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.

Assoun’s lawyer Sean T. MacDonald confirmed to CTV News that he died Wednesday night at a restaurant in Dartmouth.

The Halifax man, who was in his 60s, was charged in 1999 by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court with the 1995 murder of Brenda Way.

In 2019, it was revealed that a joint RCMP-Halifax Regional Police unit had destroyed evidence regarding alternative suspects to Assoun, prior to his unsuccessful appeal in 2006.

The conviction was overturned.

Assoun reached a compensation deal in 2021 with the Nova Scotia and federal governments for his wrongful conviction.

Way’s killing has never been solved.

In an emailed statement Thursday MacDonald said "our hearts are collectively broken."

"Our prayers are with Glen’s family right now. He was an inspiration and beacon of strength and determination for all of us associated with the innocence movement."

"It is our hope that Glen’s legacy continues long after his passing — in the form of the establishment of the independent innocence commission that Glen strongly advocated for."

With files from The Canadian Press