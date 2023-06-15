Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Assoun’s lawyer Sean T. MacDonald confirmed to CTV News that he died Wednesday night at a restaurant in Dartmouth.
The Halifax man, who was in his 60s, was charged in 1999 by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court with the 1995 murder of Brenda Way.
In 2019, it was revealed that a joint RCMP-Halifax Regional Police unit had destroyed evidence regarding alternative suspects to Assoun, prior to his unsuccessful appeal in 2006.
The conviction was overturned.
Assoun reached a compensation deal in 2021 with the Nova Scotia and federal governments for his wrongful conviction.
Way’s killing has never been solved.
In an emailed statement Thursday MacDonald said "our hearts are collectively broken."
"Our prayers are with Glen’s family right now. He was an inspiration and beacon of strength and determination for all of us associated with the innocence movement."
"It is our hope that Glen’s legacy continues long after his passing — in the form of the establishment of the independent innocence commission that Glen strongly advocated for."
More to come …
With files from The Canadian Press
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, the South Korean military said, in a resumption of its weapons testing activities to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.
Faster approvals for major projects will be key to achieving climate goals: Report
Canada has no hope of reaching its 2050 climate goals unless it can find a way to speed up the approvals process for major projects in this country, a new report states.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Toronto
-
Woman pulled from Lake Ontario in life-threatening condition
A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was pulled from Lake Ontario on Thursday morning.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford 'not in favour' of York Region becoming one city
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is 'not in favour' of consolidating York Region into one big city.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
-
Calgary's Ronald McDonald House to triple in size
A Calgary facility that helps families whose children are being treated in hospital is undergoing a massive renovation, which will result in more families being supported.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Smog from forest fires reaches several Quebec regions, including Montreal
Some 127 forest fires remain active in Quebec on Thursday morning, and their smoke is expected to cover a large part of the province during the day.
-
NBA stars Mathurin, Boucher, Dort among those coaching at Basketball Without Borders camp in Quebec
Three Canadian NBA players will be putting on their coaching hats with top high school-age prospects from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean next week. Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be among the nine coaches at the Basketball Without Borders Americas camp set to be held at Cegep Edouard-Montpetit in Longueuil, Que., from June 22-25.
Edmonton
-
Top Alberta universities come together to study fundamentals of quantum science
Three Alberta universities are pooling their resources to investigate the fundamentals of quantum science, with a focus on driving innovation decades from now.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Soggy start, with some afternoon sunny breaks
Steady rain over the Edmonton area Wednesday night and carrying through into Thursday morning has produced some BIG rainfall totals.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
London
-
'I was teary-eyed and full of joy': Mildmay couple celebrate $100K Encore win
A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
-
Port Stanley’s Little Beach unsafe for swimming due to high bacteria levels
As the long awaited summer season finally gets underway, Southwestern Public Health is warning residents that a local beach is not safe to swim due to high levels of bacteria.
Winnipeg
-
New Costco location coming to Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
Winnipeg woman's pet killed by pack of dogs
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
-
Money is the top source of stress among Canadians: survey
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Mayor floats new downtown arena site for Sens: but not LeBreton
Now that it appears the ownership of the Ottawa Senators is settled, the biggest question left about the team – where will the Sens play in the future? Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe commented about the sale of the team and where he’d like to see a new arena on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Regina
-
Crown presses Joseph Thauberger for true version of story that led to brother's death
The Joseph Thauberger murder trial resumed Wednesday with the accused on the stand for the second straight day.
-
Riders CEO says changes have been made to help address affordability issues for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to improve to 2-0 on the young Canadian Football League (CFL) season Friday night when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for their 2023 home opener. President and CEO Craig Reynolds says some changes have been made to make games more affordable.
-
City of Regina to provide portable washroom in Victoria Park
The City of Regina will provide a 24-hour portable washroom in Victoria Park, which is expected to primarily serve those living on the streets.
Vancouver Island
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
B.C. launches blueprint to fend off climate's 'one-two punch' on the ocean
B.C. has unveiled an action plan to tackle the two greatest climate threats to the ocean, coastal communities and marine ecosystems on the West Coast.