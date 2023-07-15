Goats steal the show at local yoga class
While it was technically an exercise class, fitness wasn’t the main focus at Blossom Grove Farm’s Saturday morning yoga class. Instead, the extra instructors stole the show.
“I’m not a big fan of yoga. Something about rolling around on the ground doesn’t appeal to me, but there’s goats – there’s little goats – so it’s like, why not?” said Tanya Majensky, who attended a special “Goat Yoga” session.
While the studio was lined with yoga mats and participants awaiting instruction, the big difference was the herd of small and feisty goats that were there as well.
Goats of all ages and sizes ran around the studio floor to provide some extra motivation and energy.
“I say people are a little nervous sometimes coming for yoga if they’ve never done it before, and oftentimes, it’s more goats than yoga,” said Blossom Grove Farm venue coordinator Katie Campbell. “Pretty much the whole class is an hour of non-stop laughing with the goats jumping on everybody.”
She says that “Goat Yoga” wasn’t really available in the area and since their herd loves interacting with people, it seemed like the perfect thing to offer the community from the family-run farm.
“It kind of started more as an activity for the goats than it was for the community and just with posting it on social media and the response to it, a lot of people seemed to really love it so it ended up becoming more than just for the goats, it’s for the community too,” said Campbell.
When Blossom Grove Farm first launched the class last fall, it wasn’t as popular, but she says interest really picked up this spring.
“I’ve worked on a couple farms and I love farm animals and goats and cows and I’ve never actually done yoga, so I figured a combination of a new exercise and my love of farm animals, so I just thought it’d be a great opportunity to try something new,” said Nadine Laidler.
“When I found out it was so local, I was like, ‘This is great, it’s not far, it’s a great activity and a way to meet new people and new goats.’”
While the class benefits the participants, both for fitness and morale, officials say it’s equally as beneficial for the four-legged members.
“Enrichment is really important for animal wellbeing -- goats especially, because they’re so smart, they’re so inquisitive and curious. They need to have that social aspect,” said Campbell. “Having this social aspects a couple of times a month has been great for them and we’ve seen them really come out of their shells too.”
When the herd isn’t working on their flexibility, she says they have a lot of enrichment in their pens, including children’s playground equipment, to keep them stimulated.
“Goat Yoga” is planned a few times a month during different times and days to accommodate everyone. The next class is scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m.
“I’ll definitely be coming back,” said Majensky.
Proving to be a popular activity, officials say that the class sizes are limited to help ensure that everyone gets their fair share of distractions.
