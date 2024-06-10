Good Samaritans assist minke whale stranded in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River

A stranded minke whale was able to swim to safety Sunday, thanks to the help of good Samaritans.

The 15-foot whale got stuck on a sandbar in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River as the tide went out, according to a Facebook post by the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS).

The Shubenacadie River is a popular spot for tidal bore rafting and some local tour operators noticed the animal. The Facebook post shows video of the tour operators splashing water on the whale in an attempt to keep it cool until the tide came back in.

“Luckily, the animal was able to right itself in the rising tide and, after a bit of recovery time, was observed to be swimming normally. It was last spotted swimming back toward the Bay of Fundy later that evening,” wrote MARS in the Facebook post.

A pilot with the Nova Scotia Aviation Service took a MARS member for a flight over the river to see if the whale had returned, but it had not.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s quick actions to report this animal and provide immediate aid as well as to Pilot Macleod with Aviation Services for the aerial support,” reads the post.

