Graphic video released by Hockey Diversity Alliance sparks reaction to racism in hockey

A new video released by Hockey Diversity Alliance features current and former NHL players who highlight racism and hate speech in the sport; a side of the game many fans do not see.

In the video, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds talks about wanting his daughter to play hockey.

"If I knew she was going to face the same stuff I face, probably not," said Simmonds. "But at the same time, I want her to be able to do what she loves."

Ex-NHL player Mark Fraser said this is the best way to tackle these ugly elements.

"Regardless of what the slight is, racist or homophobic, it's hard to see what doesn't happen to you," said Fraser. "Just because we don't see it, it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Just because we don't hear it and it's not directed at us, we have to ask at times, why we don’t see it."

"How can this still be happening in 2022, in different hockey ecosystems or different societies we live in," asked Fraser.

The video came the same week a hockey player from Prince Edward Island slashed another player after an alleged anti-Asian comment directed at one of his teammates.

"I sent a message to say, 'There's no place for that,' really," said Keegan Mitchell, who slashed another player.

The opposing player received a two-game suspension.

Hockey PEI suspended Mitchell indefinitely for violating the league's social media policy.

Former Nova Scotia MLA and star hockey player, Percy Paris, says he has dealt with these issues all his life.

He says the Hockey Diversity Alliance needs more partners to step up.

"The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association," said Paris. "Too many people, when it comes to diversity and racism, see it as someone else's problem. Racism is a society problem."

Paris says every little bit helps and he applauds Hockey Diversity Alliance for releasing the video.

However, he adds there is much more work ahead to eradicate racism.