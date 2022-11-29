Green arms bands will now be worn by young on-ice officials in Nova Scotia

Canada has more than 30,000 referees, linesman and other game officials working in hockey. Each year more than 10,000 quit, largely because of verbal abuse.

A new program launched by Hockey Nova Scotia features a green armband to signal to fans and coaches that some of the on-ice officials are only children.

Cole Harbour Minor Hockey Referee in Chief, Jason Clark said last night his organization launched the green armband program for referees and linesmen.

"It was very quiet in here, and that’s what I like to see," said Clark, who added the green arm band is designed to offer an added level of protection and support for younger on-ice officials.

"Anyone who is 17-years or younger, ref or linesman, it doesn’t matter," said Clark.

It signals to coaches and fans, they yell at a referee or linesman, they may be verbally abusing a youth.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan McMullen has been a referee for four years. Each game usually features both good and bad moments.

"When a coach tells you did a good job or you had a good game," said McMullen. "A negative is when they’re yelling at you about a call that you made or didn’t make."

Wearing the green arm band is a short term measure.

"On their 18th birthday they will take that off because they are considered an adult," said Clark,

From now on, coaches and parents who are suspended for abuse of an on-ice official will also face a stiffer punishment if it involves someone wearing the green armband.

"There will be another game at added to anybody who receives a suspension due to abuse of a referee," said Clark.

All referees and linesman under the age of 18 and working in Hockey Nova Scotia-sanctioned games will now wear the green arm bands.