Grief, anger drown out politicians at St. John's rally for drug-addiction support

About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.

Roughly two dozen people in the crowd raised their hands when rally organizer Tina Olivero asked who had recently lost someone to addiction.

Olivero's 20-year-old son, Ben, died on July 29 in downtown St. John's of what she says was an overdose.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a warning shortly before Ben's death about fentanyl in cocaine, and the province's chief medical examiner recorded 11 presumptive cocaine-related deaths between June 23 and July 23.

Olivero told the crowd she is aware of 16 overdose deaths in the past month.

When Justice Minister John Hogan took the mic and said people need to "come together as a community," he was drowned out by people calling for "real solutions," and recounting stories of their kids' struggles.

A woman whose voice sounded raw with rage and grief told him her 29-year-old son died by hanging himself the day after he was discharged from hospital.

"We need help now," she yelled. "We need solutions today."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.