Group for Atlantic offshore redfish fleet says details scarce on fishery reopening

HALIFAX -

The organization representing Atlantic Canada's offshore redfish fleet says it needs more details to better understand the ramifications of Ottawa's lifting of a decades-long moratorium on the fishery.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier announced Friday that the moratorium put in place in 1995 would end this year, with an initial overall catch quota of at least 25,000 tonnes for the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Sylvie Lapointe, president of the Atlantic Groundfish Council, says the offshore fleet is facing a steep cut in its share of the fishery after being assigned 59 per cent of the 2024 quota.

Lapointe says the cut is disappointing, but offshore fishers remain ready to work with Indigenous fishers and shrimp harvesters who were each given 10 per cent of the redfish allocation.

She says the industry still needs more information on how the fishery will be managed and will also require a more accurate breakdown of provincial quota allocations to help determine how to proceed.

According to estimates released by the federal Fisheries Department, Nova Scotia will receive 33 per cent of the quota allocation, while Quebec will get 32 per cent, Newfoundland and Labrador 19 per cent, New Brunswick 11 per cent and P.E.I. five per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.