ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Group for Atlantic offshore redfish fleet says details scarce on fishery reopening

    Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    The organization representing Atlantic Canada's offshore redfish fleet says it needs more details to better understand the ramifications of Ottawa's lifting of a decades-long moratorium on the fishery.

    Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier announced Friday that the moratorium put in place in 1995 would end this year, with an initial overall catch quota of at least 25,000 tonnes for the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

    Sylvie Lapointe, president of the Atlantic Groundfish Council, says the offshore fleet is facing a steep cut in its share of the fishery after being assigned 59 per cent of the 2024 quota.

    Lapointe says the cut is disappointing, but offshore fishers remain ready to work with Indigenous fishers and shrimp harvesters who were each given 10 per cent of the redfish allocation.

    She says the industry still needs more information on how the fishery will be managed and will also require a more accurate breakdown of provincial quota allocations to help determine how to proceed.

    According to estimates released by the federal Fisheries Department, Nova Scotia will receive 33 per cent of the quota allocation, while Quebec will get 32 per cent, Newfoundland and Labrador 19 per cent, New Brunswick 11 per cent and P.E.I. five per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News