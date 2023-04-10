Growing number of Nova Scotians rely on free Easter dinners

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission hosted its Easter Monday dinner for people in Halifax, Truro and Bridgewater.

It’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the organization was able to host this dinner.

Before the doors even opened, line-ups were forming outside of the drop-in centre. This doesn’t come as a surprise to the founder of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, Michelle Porter, who said the number of people looking for a meal has increased over recent months.

“We used to have a dip at the end of the month but now it’s just stable and it goes up certain days so we no longer have periods where we’d basically be closed.”

As costs soar, the organization said it now serves more than 200 meals every day –- something they have never seen before.

“Those who are struggling with food insecurity are definitely seeing the rise in the prices of groceries. If it’s a hardship to the average person, you can imagine, if you’re on a very limited income, how that is a really tough thing to get through,” said Porter.

For Gordon Sellons, this is the first Easter dinner he has attended that has been hosted by Souls Harbour. He said he lost his job and home a little over a year ago. To survive, he panhandles and relies on places like Souls Harbour during the holidays.

“Everybody here is welcome and that’s what makes it feel like home again.”

Sellons said he’s grateful to have organizations like Souls Habour to rely on during his difficult time.