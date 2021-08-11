FREDERICTON -- Montreal Canadiens goalie and hometown hero Jake Allen was in Fredericton Wednesday for a fundraising golf tournament for some of his pint-sized followers.

The Stanley Cup winner spent the afternoon with dozens of kids at Kingswood Golf course.

It's part of Thursday's larger golf event hosted by Allen giving back to Fredericton through his Program 34.

"Get an autograph, ask a question, put a face to a name and do that sort of thing, we've had some really large kids events, this one was a little bit smaller, it's all part of what I'm trying to do through Program 34," Allen said.

Allen created the charity with his wife in 2015 and this year will be the fifth golf tournament due to a pandemic break last summer.

"We found ways to give back through a golf tournament during the summer months and we generate over $345,000 through four events. This will be our fifth, would have been our sixth due to COVID, but we're trying to surpass that $400,000 mark and we've been very diverse with our beneficiaries we've gone down different avenues,” he said.

Thursday, Allen's charity event will raise funds for the Chalmers Hospital Foundation.

"They're trying to reconstruct the pediatric wing play centre for kids that are unfortunately in the hospital and make their stay as best as possible so, with this funding that we can create tomorrow it'll hopefully put them over the edge,” Allen said.

After spending time home in Fredericton with friends, family, and catching a few fish, he's ready to lace up his skates in the fall.

"This year I'm really looking forward to it like actually get a full experience playing in Montreal and being close to home and people can take an eight--hour drive up to see us," he said.

The Jake Allen Golf Classic takes place tomorrow where 36 teams, 144 golfers will compete.