Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
An emergency alert sent out Friday afternoon says that remaining evacuation orders in Tantallon have been rescinded, except for those living in the areas of significant impact.
Those living in areas most severely impacted by wildfires will have to wait a bit longer before they can return while safety inspections continue and fencing is installed around destroyed homes.
Three locations in the "dark orange zone" on municipal mapping are where the bulk of the burned down structures, fuel spills and impassable roads are located.
“There’s a significant list of items that are still big safety risks in those areas,” emergency management director Erica Fleck said Thursday.
“As we get down to the nitty gritty, we have to take it street by street, and house by house to make sure we’re not sending people to an unsafe environment.”
As of Thursday about 4,100 residents were still evacuated, and Mayor Mike Savage said the majority of those people would be able to return to their homes Friday.
The Tantallon fire evacuation map as of 11 a.m. June 9, 2023. (Halifax Regional Municipality)
It is expected that Nova Scotia Power will reconnect electricity in these communities later today, the Halifax Regional Municipality said in a statement.
Water stations are available with free drinking water at Micmac Drive Park, Madeline Symonds Middle School and Upper Hammonds Plains Community Centre.
