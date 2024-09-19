Halifax artist designs courts as part of dream project for Canada Basketball

A community in central Halifax was dropping buckets to commemorate the revitalization of three basketball courts during an event at George Dixon Park on Sept. 6, giving a local artist the opportunity to check an item off his bucket list.

Canada Basketball in partnership with Buckets & Borders and the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) commissioned Duane Jones to design the refurbished courts in the neighbourhood of Uniacke Square.

“I applied, got in there and I got to design a basketball court in a neighbourhood that I have a lot of connections in and affection for,” Jones said. Originally from Bermuda, Jones moved to Halifax, where he played basketball at George Dixon Park.

“I had to come up with a brand, so I was like, let’s call it Squaretown Courts,” Jones said.

The new courts are the latest collaboration between Buckets & Borders and Canada Basketball as part of their continued effort to restore outdoor basketball courts across Canada.

The three courts at “The Square” feature new asphalt, standards, rims, backboards, and Jones’ vibrant mural, painted on the court’s playing surface.

Jones is best known for his clothing brand and podcast, “Art Pays Me,” but there is much more to the artist and designer.

“I’m the guy with too many jobs,” Jones said.

A modern renaissance man, Jones balances his job in communications, records and information management at Dalhousie University with his obligations as an entrepreneur and artist. He said designing a basketball court was a dream come true.

“It’s just an incredible, incredible thing to say that I’ve been a part of and I’m just so grateful,” Jones said.

His friend, Will Strickland at Fullcourt 21, encouraged Jones to apply for the project.

“He knows my love of art, my love of ball and he tagged me in a post and said, ‘Duane, if you don’t apply for this, Buckets and Borders, we’re looking for a local artist,” Jones said.

To inspire his design, Jones looked to the neighbourhood.

“Community, love, working together,” he said. “Positive values that are from the community.”

Jones said the colours suggested by the people in the neighbourhood were a perfect fit for his vision.

“Red, black, yellow. Those are pan-African colours,” Jones said. “This is a historically Black community.”

Lindell Smith is an HRM councillor. He said Uniacke Square has deep basketball roots.

“With organizations like the Community YMCA, and Africville Lakers, basketball has long unified the community, bringing everyone together and reinforcing our rich history,” Smith said.

Squaretown Courts were unveiled during an event that included free youth basketball programs featuring players and coaches from Canada Basketball, a local 3-point contest, a 3x3 clinic hosted by Basketball Nova Scotia and a local co-ed all-star game.

“We got to play some ball. People had fun. It’s just, it’s what community’s all about,” said Jones through laughter. “This is a bucket list thing. I’m done. I could retire…in theory”

