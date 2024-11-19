Halifax bus driver won't be charged in pedestrian's death: police

Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.

Police responded to the collision at the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The 24-year-old female pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said Tuesday they have concluded their investigation, which found the woman was trying to catch up to the Halifax Transit bus when she was struck by the vehicle.

As a result of their findings, investigators say the bus driver will not be charged or ticketed in connection with the woman’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and everyone who was affected by this tragic incident,” said police in a statement.

The Maritime Sikh Society has identified the victim as Satinder Kaur. The society previously told CTV News Kaur had been living in Canada for three years and recently obtained her permanent residence.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.