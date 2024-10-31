Woman, 24, dies after being hit by Halifax Transit bus Thursday
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road just before 7 a.m.
Police say the woman who was struck by the bus was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were asking people to stay away from the area and expect traffic delays.
In an update at 11:20 a.m., police said emergency crews were no longer on scene and the area has been reopened to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Police are asking anyone with video from the area or information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation is ongoing.
