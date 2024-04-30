Halifax city officials discuss new tent site locations as homeless encampments overflow

Halifax’s approved encampment sites are overflowing, putting pressure on the city to open more.

As of Tuesday, 70 people were staying in spaces designed for only 26 individuals.

“That’s why we need to look at additional temporary designated locations to create some space,” says Max Chauvin, director of housing and homelessness in Halifax.

Chauvin says the city is anticipating up to 300 people experiencing homelessness could be in the area by summer. He says locations for the new sites haven’t been chosen yet.

“We will look at locations like near transit and near services people need and so on, but we haven’t determined the final locations yet,” he said.

Hans-Eric Gurholt is one of about 20 people staying in the median on University Avenue in Halifax.

He says he lost his bed in a shelter because he returned after hours without giving notice he’d be late.

“Most people in shelters don’t want to be there because it lacks privacy, etcetera. There’s all kinds of things that go on around shelters,” says Gurholt.

Despite being in an over-capacity encampment, Gurholt says the city is doing a good job at providing services and options to those living in tents.

“Every day they come and check it seems and they come and check, and they come and put tents up,” Gurholt says.

According to city officials, there is room available at shelters throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Chauvin says he expects any newly designated tenting sites will be temporary and they will be shut down when the province’s housing projects are complete.

