HALIFAX -- After responding to emergency calls for about 20-years, a retired fire truck from Halifax may be getting another opportunity to save property and lives.

Mike Herman and his son Dana Herman bought their first fire truck at a local auction in 2015. The Herman's say the truck was later purchased by the Ingonish Beach Volunteer Fire Department, inspiring them to keep an eye out for other fire trucks up for sale. The Herman's are now in possession of their third fire truck bought at auction. They would like to see it go to a smaller fire department that needs it.

"It has a 400 gallon tank, 75 foot ladder, and the pump pumps 1,750 gallons per minute," said Dana Herman.

The truck was used by Halifax firefighters from 2001 up until a few months ago, tallying about 200,000 kilometres.

With an asking price of $30,000, the vehicle is getting plenty of reaction online from both firefighters and the curious.

A fire truck sold at auction can be used in a number of ways.

"They'd take the motor out of that and put it in a dump truck or the tires would be on a freight truck or whatever," said Mike Herman. "Melt down the aluminum and that would be it, it'd be gone."

Instead the family would like for the fire truck they have now to continue with its original purpose, answering the call for several years to come.