Halifax firefighters bring back popular calendar fundraiser featuring furry friends

The Fight4Life Association has brought back a yearly fundraiser that supports those working in the emergency services field.

Fight4Life – which was established in honour of firefighter Kyle Currie, who was diagnosed with PTSD and took his own life in 2018 – has released its 2025 calendars, which feature first responders posing with their beloved pets.

Mike Sears, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency captain, has been involved with peer support for about 12 years and started Fight4Life after losing his friend, Currie.

“Fight4Life started unfortunately after we lost firefighter Kyle Currie to suicide and a lot of people afterwards wanted to try to do something to help out, fill a gap that existed,” said Sears, founder and president of Fight4Life.

“After a lot of discussion, we all landed on, well, let’s start something new, something fresh, and we came up with a mission of providing proactive education and reactive support to active and retired members of the Halifax professional firefighters.”

Sears believes members of the emergency services community have always dealt with these types of issues and injuries related to their service, but didn’t necessarily have the permission to openly speak about them.

“Or that comfort to be vulnerable around people and feel like you weren’t going to get treated poorly,” said Sears. “And unfortunately, some of that still exists but there’s a big culture shift. A lot of people are stepping up and saying, not broadcasting that they’re going through this, but when they hear someone else that is, they’re pretty open about it and encouraging. So, it’s long overdue that we all start looking out for each other.”

Sears says the calendar idea has evolved into showing the more human side of firefighters by showcasing them with their pets.

“One, in a sense to show the tremendous support that animals bring to people in our community, but also to showing the community that we serve that we’re just people too,” he said. “You know, we put on the suits, and we hop on the rigs, and we go and try to help people when they’re having most likely one of the worst days of their lives or in a time when they really need help.”

“So, the calendar really showcases us as who we are as people. And what Fight4Life does is puts support back into those people so you get the best version of that firefighter showing up on that day.”

Fight4Life calendars can be purchased online.

