Halifax home significantly damaged by fire, one person sent to hospital

An early morning fire in Halifax has damaged a home and sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a large house fire on Lodge Drive off the Bedford Highway at 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Halifax Fire and Emergency District Chief Dennis Pitts says the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

A dozen people were evacuated from the home. One person was taken to hospital, while the others were assessed on scene by EHS.

A Halifax Transit bus was also brought to the scene for shelter.

Pitts says the damage to the home is “significant” and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

