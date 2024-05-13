ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax home significantly damaged by fire, one person sent to hospital

    Share

    An early morning fire in Halifax has damaged a home and sent one person to hospital.

    Emergency crews were called to a large house fire on Lodge Drive off the Bedford Highway at 3:15 a.m. Monday.

    Halifax Fire and Emergency District Chief Dennis Pitts says the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

    A dozen people were evacuated from the home. One person was taken to hospital, while the others were assessed on scene by EHS.

    A Halifax Transit bus was also brought to the scene for shelter.

    Pitts says the damage to the home is “significant” and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

      Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

    • 'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

      Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News