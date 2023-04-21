Halifax hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
The Progressive Conservative government said Friday the building will host an on-site clinic that serves shelter clients, as well as people referred for nursing care by Nova Scotia Health.
Karla MacFarlane, the minister of community services, said during an online news conference that the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Dartmouth has a total of 190 rooms available during the contract, which begins May 1 and runs to March 24 next year.
Health Minister Michelle Thompson said she envisions that the former hotel can also serve as a source of temporary support for people who need help with mental illnesses and divert people from crowded emergency departments.
The province says it is investing almost $14 million in the project, with $10 million for the lease and $3.85 million for services.
MacFarlane said workers at the hotel are being offered employment at the shelter, have accepted another position from the company that operates the hotel or are being assisted in finding other work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.
