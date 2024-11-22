Halifax International Security Forum begins 16th year amid war, global uncertainty

HALIFAX -

The Halifax International Security Forum begins today amid a tense atmosphere of wars and uncertainty over the direction of the incoming administration of United States president-elect Donald Trump.

About 300 policy analysts, politicians and defence officials from 60 countries are participating in the 16th annual gathering in the Nova Scotia capital.

Peter Van Praagh, president of the forum, says that after Trump's first ascent to the White House in 2016, there was "shock." But he says this year the mood is more of uncertainty over what Trump's priorities will be.

Trump has been unclear if his administration would defend Taiwan if China invades, and he has made vague pronouncements on the campaign trail about rapidly ending the war in Ukraine without explaining how this would occur.

Praagh says he hopes to gain insight into Trump's plans from a congressional delegation attending the forum.

Day 1 of the gathering will include Idaho Republican Sen. James Risch in a chat session with Democratic Party Sen. Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in a panel discussion on the Ukraine war.

