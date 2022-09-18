Halifax man, 58, dies after being struck by vehicle: RCMP

A 58-year-old man from Halifax has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Pembroke, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

RCMP, Walton Fire and EHS responded to a report of a motor vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 215 around 2:45 p.m.

When they arrived, police learned that an SUV travelling southwest on the highway and a cyclist, who was travelling in the opposite direction, collided. Police say the cyclist was trying to cross the road.

The 58-year-old male cyclist from Halifax was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, according to a news release.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 64-year-old man from Pembroke, was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested at the scene.

The man was then taken into custody for a breath sample. Police say he was later released, pending further investigation.

Highway 215 was closed for several hours while a RCMP collision analyst was at the scene, but it has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-798-2207, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.