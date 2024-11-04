ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax man charged after assaulting elderly man in his home: RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    An 18-year-old Halifax man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Lower Sackville, N.S., home and assaulting an elderly man.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Balsam Circle around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

    Police say investigators learned a man armed with a knife entered the home through the front door and assaulted a 73-year-old man in a bedroom. Police say the victim, who is a resident of the home, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    No other injuries were reported by the three other adults who live in the home, according to RCMP.

    An 18-year-old man involved in the incident was located by officers at the scene and arrested.

    Police say the two men are known to each other and investigators believe the incident was targeted.

    Devon Rafuse has been charged with:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • breaking and entering with intent
    • aggravated assault

    He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News