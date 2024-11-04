Halifax man charged after assaulting elderly man in his home: RCMP

An 18-year-old Halifax man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Lower Sackville, N.S., home and assaulting an elderly man.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Balsam Circle around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say investigators learned a man armed with a knife entered the home through the front door and assaulted a 73-year-old man in a bedroom. Police say the victim, who is a resident of the home, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported by the three other adults who live in the home, according to RCMP.

An 18-year-old man involved in the incident was located by officers at the scene and arrested.

Police say the two men are known to each other and investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Devon Rafuse has been charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

breaking and entering with intent

aggravated assault

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.