Halifax man charged with sex offences involving youth in Cole Harbour: RCMP

A Halifax man has been charged with sexual offences involving a youth in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP started investigating on May 30 after receiving a complaint of a sexual assault.

The investigation led police to arrest a 28-year-old man on Tuesday.

Ryan Andrew Rutledge is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say Rutledge knew his alleged victim, who is a youth.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 26.