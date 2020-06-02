Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Halifax man faces assault, weapons charges in Cow Bay stabbing
(File image)
HALIFAX -- A man is facing assault and weapons charges after another man was stabbed in Cow Bay, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Cow Bay Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a wounded arm outside a home.
The 31-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
Police found the suspect in the woods nearby a short time later. He was arrested without incident.
Eric Roger Latham is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The 35-year-old Halifax man was remanded into custody and was due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.