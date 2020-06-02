HALIFAX -- A man is facing assault and weapons charges after another man was stabbed in Cow Bay, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Cow Bay Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a wounded arm outside a home.

The 31-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police found the suspect in the woods nearby a short time later. He was arrested without incident.

Eric Roger Latham is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 35-year-old Halifax man was remanded into custody and was due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.