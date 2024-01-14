ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax pedestrian hit by car while crossing road in marked crosswalk: police

    Share

    Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

    The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a police news release.

    Police closed the area for several hours while the collision reconstructionist and forensic teams worked on the scene.

    The road re-opened at 1 p.m.

    The investigation continues.

    If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask them to call 902-490-5016.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America

    Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News