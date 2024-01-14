Halifax pedestrian hit by car while crossing road in marked crosswalk: police

Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a police news release.

Police closed the area for several hours while the collision reconstructionist and forensic teams worked on the scene.

The road re-opened at 1 p.m.

The investigation continues.

If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask them to call 902-490-5016.

