A high-risk offender has completed his sentence in a federal penitentiary and will be living in the Halifax area.

Donald Duane Bartlett, 49, served a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed, Halifax police said in a news release.

“Bartlett has a criminal record that includes convictions for sexual offences against children and has been assessed as a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner,” the release said.

Bartlett is described as a white male who is five-feet-eight inches tall and weighs 218 pounds, police say. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bartlett has been sentenced to a long-term supervision order and has several strict conditions designed to prevent his interaction with children under the age of 16 including:

Not attend a public park or public swimming area where a person under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre.

Not have any contact, including communicating by any means with a person who is under the age of 16 unless the offender does so under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate.

Using the Internet or other digital network unless the offender does so in accordance with conditions set by the court.

Police say “anyone who observes Bartlett breaching these conditions or has information on breaches of these conditions is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.”

You can also send in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.