Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven

Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a sudden death at the store on Mumford Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was found in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.

“It is important to note that the investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed,” said HRP Const. Martin Cromwell in a news release Tuesday.

“The investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies. An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time.”

The confirmation comes after rumours about the woman’s death circulated on social media and in the community, prompting police to urge residents not to speculate online.

“We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media,” said Cromwell.

“Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman.”

The woman’s identity has not been released but the Maritime Sikh Society confirmed to CTV News she was a member of their community who had moved to Nova Scotia two-to-three years ago.

Walmart released a statement on Sunday, saying the company was aware of the incident and was working to support its staff.

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them,” said spokesperson Amanda Moss in the statement.

“We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.”

Store remains closed

The Walmart on Mumford Road has been closed since Saturday evening while police investigate.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has also issued a stop-work order for the bakery and "one piece of equipment."

"As this is an active investigation, we cannot release further details at this time," said the department in a statement to CTV News. "Please note, workplace investigations are complex and can take time."

There is no word on when the store might reopen.

