Halifax police identify 8-year-old boy killed in Dartmouth shooting; provide description of suspects

Halifax Regional Police identified the boy who died from his injuries following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday as eight-year-old Lee-Marion Cain.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call related to a shooting at the intersection of Windmill Road and Waddell Avenue.

Police say the shooting involved two vehicles and, when shots were fired at one of the vehicles, a 26-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy were struck.

Police say the boy was transported to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The 26-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police did not provide further details about the man.

Police are actively looking for the suspects, who they describe as two Black men, driving a burgundy SUV, that may have been a Chevrolet. Police say the vehicle's windows were tinted.

"Yesterday’s tragic incident has affected many in our community. We want the public to know that we are leaving no stone unturned and using every means available to us to advance the investigation," said Constable John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, during a news conference on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Halifax's Mayor Mike Savage says the boy's death is "senseless and heartbreaking."

"The sympathies of our community go out to all who loved him," read the social media post. "Please share any helpful information with HfxRegPolice (Halifax Regional Police)."