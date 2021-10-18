Halifax police investigating after flag stolen from police headquarters

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax are investigating after a flag was stolen from HRP headquarters early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says on Oct. 16, an employee noticed that the ‘Every Child Matters’ flag was missing and that the flagpole attached to the front of police headquarters was damaged.

Police say video footage shows five suspects, four males and a female, walking south on Gottingen Street. In the video, one of the male suspects walks up the steps at police headquarters at 1975 Gottingen Street and tears the flag from the pole, after which the group flees on foot heading south on Gottingen Street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Reigonal Police or Crime Stoppers.