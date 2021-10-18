Halifax police investigating after flag stolen from police headquarters
Police in Halifax are investigating after a flag was stolen from HRP headquarters early Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police says on Oct. 16, an employee noticed that the ‘Every Child Matters’ flag was missing and that the flagpole attached to the front of police headquarters was damaged.
Police say video footage shows five suspects, four males and a female, walking south on Gottingen Street. In the video, one of the male suspects walks up the steps at police headquarters at 1975 Gottingen Street and tears the flag from the pole, after which the group flees on foot heading south on Gottingen Street.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Reigonal Police or Crime Stoppers.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year-old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
House swept away by floodwaters amid heavy rains in India
Dramatic video from India's state of Kerala this past weekend shows a house being swept away by strong river currents amid heavy rainfall in the area.
Hudson's Bay sues Quebec retailer alleging trademark infringement of Zellers brand
Hudson's Bay Co. ULC is suing a Quebec retail family over the use of the Zellers brand. In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the company accuses the Moniz family of trademark infringement, depreciation of goodwill and so-called passing off -- the deceptive marketing or misrepresentation of goods.
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
Calgary
-
Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
'Have I made a huge mistake?': Nenshi reflects on his time as Calgary's mayor and decision not to run
In the months since Naheed Nenshi announced he would not be running for a fourth term, he says he's been reflecting on his 11 years in office and the direction the city will take next.
-
Kananaskis Conservation Pass revenue brings in millions, area improvements underway: province
The government of Alberta says a Kananaskis Country user fee implemented in June is already having a positive impact on the area.
Edmonton
-
It's election day in Edmonton: What you need to know
Edmontonians will elect a new mayor and council today.
-
Financial toll of COVID-19 pandemic weighing heavily on Albertans: survey
The fourth-annual BDO Affordability Index released on Monday indicates rising inflation and housing costs have prevented Albertans from being able to save for their retirement.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Edmonton woman wins $7M lottery
A woman from Edmonton is elated after clinching the Daily Grand top prize draw on Sept. 30.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Quebec announces $280-million plan to improve services for homeless population
Quebec is investing $280 million over the next five years to improve services for the province's homeless population, including $10 million set aside for services specific to women.
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa hits major COVID-19 vaccination milestone
Ottawa Public Health said on Monday that 90 per cent of residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received at least one dose.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
Kingston, Ont. mayor, MP say Queen's University needs to sanction homecoming partygoers
Kingston area politicians are calling on Queen's University to get tougher with students following massive gatherings in the university district over the weekend.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | MLHU reports just two new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.
-
Downtown crash leaves pedestrian critical: London police
London police say a pedestrian remains in hospital in critical condition after a collision in the downtown core on Friday.
-
The GO Train has left the station, but few actually 'go'
The first GO Transit train to depart London left the VIA station Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail for at least two weeks
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, one death since Friday
Manitoba is reporting 247 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
-
Manitoba approves COVID-19 booster vaccines to First Nations people living on reserve
Manitoba public health officials are now recommending a third COVID-19 shot for First Nations people living on reserve.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing underway for Sask. woman who killed her infant daughter
During a sentencing hearing in Saskatoon, details emerged about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her own child's death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all guests, staff at North Shore mountain resort
A North Shore mountain resort is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include guests and not just staff.
-
Program that blends daycare and kindergarten at the same site expanding to more B.C. schools
A pilot project that blends kindergarten with daycare will be offered at more than two dozen B.C. schools.
-
Here's how much it rained over the weekend due to Metro Vancouver's 'atmospheric river'
After recording days of heavy rain, parts of Metro Vancouver are still dealing with the aftermath.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
'Out of the Rain' youth shelter opens in Victoria
A seasonal shelter has reopened for young people in Victoria who have nowhere to stay during the region's coldest and wettest months.
-
Victoria police seek missing man, 50
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing from the city for over three weeks.