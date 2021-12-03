Halifax police on the hunt for stolen trailer and costly construction materials

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Halifax police say a trailer loaded with about $35,000 worth of tools and construction materials was stolen from a Dartmouth business.

The report, filed Nov. 17, says the theft happened Nov. 3 at Metro Roofing, located at 95 Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth.

Investigators released photos of a 2016 Dodge Ram truck, which is believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.