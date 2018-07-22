

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - What would have been a speeding ticket is likely to turn into much more for one driver in Halifax after police discovered a speeding vehicle, was also a stolen vehicle.

At 10:40 p.m. Saturday night Halifax Regional Police witnessed a vehicle travelling inbound on Bayers Road above the speed limit.

Officers caught up to the vehicle at a red light, ran the plates and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

But police say the driver refused to stop, instead heading back outbound on Bayers road and onto the BI-Hi until exiting on Duke Street in Bedford with police in pursuit.

Police say the search was discontinued once the vehicle reached Rocky Lake Drive, and the vehicle was later located unoccupied on Birch Street in Bedford.

The driver has not been located, but investigators were able to identify the man.

They say charges are expected once he is located and arrested.