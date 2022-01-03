Halifax police search for two suspects after gas station robbery

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax are searching for two suspects after a gas station was robbed Monday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police was called to a robbery in progress at the Esso Gas Station on Kearney Lake Road around 12:50 p.m.

Police say the suspect demanded cash from an employee. Officials say it was insinuated that the suspect had a weapon, but none was seen.

The suspect got away with a sum of cash before fleeing the store in a vehicle waiting outside with a second suspect.

Police say the first suspect is described as a white man, about 20-30 years old and 5’6”, while the second suspect is described as white man, about 30 years old with a thin build. Police say the second suspect was thought to be wearing green jacket.

Officers say the vehicle used in the incident was described as a white Mitsubishi Mirage. Police believe the vehicle was recently stolen from a Halifax address on Thursday.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.