Halifax police seek man who robbed store, fled on a bicycle

Police in Halifax are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Sobeys on Windsor Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. They say a man in a checkout lane told staff he had a gun, threatened the employee, and demanded money from the till.

Police say no one actually saw a weapon and the man fled the store when security confronted him.

The man then allegedly entered a smoke shop attached to the Sobeys, again warned that he had a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

Police say the suspect got some cash and fled the scene on a bicycle.

No one saw a firearm during the second incident and no one was injured, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man around the age of 40. He has a slim build and brown hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded shirt, blue jeans, a ball hat, and a medical face mask at the time of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia, visit our dedicated provincial page.