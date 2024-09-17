ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax police to hold news conference after two arrested in connection with missing teen

    Share

    Halifax Regional Police are holding a news conference Tuesday after developments in the case of a teen who’s been missing for more than two years.

    Police said Monday that two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.

    Police have scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after the charges against the pair are sworn in court. CTV News will live stream the news conference.

    Members of the Halifax Regional Police and RCMP are expected to participate in the news conference.

    Marsman disappeared in 2022

     

    Marsman was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 24, 2022. He was reported missing to police on March 4, 2022.

    Marsman was 16 at the time.

    Halifax police initially said they had no reason to suspect foul play in his disappearance.

    However, police said in October 2022 they believed Marsman’s disappearance was suspicious.

    Earlier this year, the Nova Scotia government increased its reward for information on Marsman’s disappearance to $250,000. His case was first added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in November 2022.

