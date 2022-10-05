Seven months later, Halifax police now say teen's disappearance is suspicious

Seven months after he was reported missing, Halifax police now say the disappearance of a 16-year-old boy is considered suspicious.

Devon Sinclair Marsman was last heard from the week of Feb. 21 and reported missing to police on March 4.

Halifax Regional Police initially said they had no reason to suspect foul play in the teen’s disappearance.

However, in a news release Wednesday, police say they now believe Marsman’s disappearance is suspicious, and there are people who have information about the missing teen who have not spoken to investigators.

In March, Marsman’s mother, Theresa Gray, told CTV News that text messages to her son had gone unanswered and there had been no activity on his social-media accounts.

In May, friends, family and strangers gathered in Spryfield to search for Marsman. At the time, Gray told CTV News that’s where he had last been seen with his older cousin.

A candlelight vigil was held in Halifax in June to mark 100 days since the teen disappeared.

Marsman is described as African Nova Scotian, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. He is roughly five feet tall and 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Investigators are urging Marsman, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to call police at 902-490-5020.