ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    RCMP say Matthew Richard Hardy, 33, from Lake Echo, is wanted in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville. RCMP say Matthew Richard Hardy, 33, from Lake Echo, is wanted in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville.
    Share

    The Halifax Regional Detachment of the RCMP is asking the public for assistance locating a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville.

    Matthew Ricard Hardy, 33, from Lake Echo is wanted on charges of assault, assault by choking, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with an undertaking.

    Hardy is described as five-foot-10, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Richard Hardy is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News