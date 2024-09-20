Halifax RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The Halifax Regional Detachment of the RCMP is asking the public for assistance locating a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville.

Matthew Ricard Hardy, 33, from Lake Echo is wanted on charges of assault, assault by choking, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Hardy is described as five-foot-10, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Richard Hardy is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

