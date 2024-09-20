N.S. woman with painful condition seeks MAID amid battle to fund surgical treatment
A Nova Scotia woman has applied for a medically assisted death, saying after years of battling to receive out-of-country surgery for an illness that causes "indescribable" pain, she struggles to maintain the will to live.
Jennifer Brady completed her MAID application in June. She has lymphedema in her legs, a condition in which tissues swell from the accumulation of fluids normally drained through the body's lymphatic system.
In an interview Thursday, the 46-year-old mother of two said she has intense daily pain, skin infections that resemble a sunburn intensified "1,000 times," and blood infections that exhaust her to the point "you feel like you're dying."
However, Brady said that after she received treatment in Japan in 2022 -- at her own expense -- her swelling decreased, particularly in her right leg, and some symptoms were relieved. She said she believes that if she can receive the funds to pay for more surgery, her condition can improve -- as will her desire to remain alive.
The possibility that her health can improve is what led to her MAID request being denied.
Jennifer Brady has applied to end her life through medical assistance in dying following years of fighting the provincial Department of Health for access to care outside of Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
In a letter sent to Health Minister Michelle Thompson on July 7, Dr. Gord Gubitz, the clinical lead of Nova Scotia's MAID program, said his team is rejecting Brady's application because her condition is not considered "irremediable."
"It seems reasonable to me that if an assessment (and surgery, if clinically indicated) could help to reduce Brady's suffering and obviate the need to consider MAID, this option should be explored. Your office can make this happen," Gubitz wrote to Thompson.
After telling her story to CBC this week, Brady said she has received online support from people offering encouragement and financial help. However, she said she still needs the health minister to authorize funding for treatment she cannot get in the province.
On Wednesday, Thompson told reporters, "I will not make a commitment to do that," and then added, "If that individual will work with the department and reach out, perhaps there is another path forward." The minister refused detailed comment, citing an ongoing court case and privacy law.
In Brady's case before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court launched over two years ago, she took issue with the province's decision to deny her funding for out-of-country care, arguing it was unreasonable and unfair.
In legal briefs, government lawyers argued Brady failed to receive a referral for the treatment. The lawyers said she was on a wait-list to see a Nova Scotia plastic surgeon and became "frustrated."
Brady's January 2024 affidavit responding to the lawyers said that given her physical deterioration, the plastic surgeon's years-long waiting time and his lack of expertise in her illness, "the department created standards that were functionally impossible to meet."
The Lympha Press, a device used to move fluid in legs, is seen at Jennifer Brady's home, in Halifax on Thursday, September 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
On Thursday, Brady said she found the minister's latest comments frustrating and "somewhat disingenuous," adding that they left her wondering whether Thompson had personally reviewed her case.
She said that even if she wins in court and is awarded about $60,000 in costs related to her 2022 treatment in Japan, the years of legal battles, the continuing pain and her deteriorating mental health have led to her decision that MAID is the best option. "It was after a winter where I could barely get out of bed and when I did, I just didn't want to be here."
Brady spends at least five hours daily in a full body massage machine that helps move fluid in her legs to reduce swelling. "I mean, what's the point honestly? I'm in that machine and the machine itself is so uncomfortable."
Applying for MAID "definitely isn't a strategic move," she said. "That's not my plan A. I want to live. I want to be here for my kids. I love my job."
"I want the option (of MAID) to be there. But if I were given the treatment today (for lymphedema) I would definitely take it," she said.
Brady, a dietitian and professor at Acadia University's faculty of nutrition, said she is also suffering from depression, a condition for which she's been unable to take medicines as they tend to increase the swelling in her legs.
Her lymphedema developed after a hysterectomy to treat her cervical cancer in 2019. She said she was informed in 2021 that local surgical options weren't available to her, which led her to Dr. Joshua Vortenbosch, an expert in lymphedema at McGill University. However, she was denied funding for the surgery in Montreal. The rejection led her to do research, and to her 2022 trip for surgery in Japan.
In Japan, she received lymphovenous anastomosis, a procedure in which a surgeon connects lymph vessels in the limbs to nearby veins to bypass damaged areas and restore the flow of lymph fluids.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.
With files from Keith Doucette in Halifax.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says it has carried out a 'targeted strike' in Beirut
The Israeli military said it carried out a 'targeted strike' in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's will sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Cognitive decline reduced by MIND diet, especially for women and Black people, study finds
Following the MIND diet for 10 years produced a small but significant decrease in the risk of developing thinking, concentration and memory problems, a new study found.
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
Federal firearm buyback program has cost $67M, still not collecting guns after 4 years
The federal firearm buyback program has cost taxpayers nearly $67.2 million since it was announced in 2020, but it still hasn't collected a single gun.
Lawyers say former Harrods boss Al Fayed was a 'monster' who abused women and girls
Lawyers representing dozens of women who say they were raped and sexually abused by Mohamed Al Fayed, the former boss of the famous London department store Harrods, said the case was akin to the crimes of sex offenders Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.
NEW Health data collected from Indigenous Peoples in Canada has a dark history. One Indigenous company is turning that around
Software company Mustimuhw Information, which develops medical records systems built on a foundation of Indigenous traditions and values, is allowing health providers to capture data informed by cultural practices.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto mom pleads for return of young son allegedly abducted by dad during Vietnam trip
For the last seven-and-half months, Toronto resident Heather McArthur has been living out what she describes as her 'worst nightmare.' On Feb. 7, her then three-year-old son Jacob along with his father Loc Phu 'Jay' Le departed for what was supposed to be a week-long visit to Vietnam to celebrate the Lunar New Year with family, McArthur says.
-
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
-
How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'
In the middle of the small crowd — near the tents, the lineup of kids awaiting face painting, the snack table — stood a jubilant Chiara Padovani. 'When I say 'tenant, you say 'power,'' she commanded to several dozen tenants, who chanted back with gusto. What looked like a summer block party in front of two north-end Toronto apartment buildings last month was a celebration of what renters who withheld payments for months called a 'huge victory.'
Calgary
-
Murder suspect wrote 'I'm sorry' in blood on cell wall to Banff, Alta., stabbing victim, court hears
Defence counsel for accused murderer John-Christopher Arrizza argues he was in an “altered state of mind” due to days of drug and alcohol use, sleep deprivation and not eating, when he fatally stabbed a man at a Banff nightclub in 2022.
-
Dangerous offender who left Alberta woman in vegetative state denied parole
The Parole Board of Canada says a man who assaulted a young pregnant woman and left her for dead remains too dangerous to be released into the community.
-
5 bison killed in collision with trucks at Elk Island National Park
Five bison are dead at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton following an early Thursday morning collision.
Edmonton
-
5 bison killed in collision with trucks at Elk Island National Park
Five bison are dead at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton following an early Thursday morning collision.
-
'Thank God we're alive': Apartment building evacuated due to fire
A mother and daughter say they woke up to flames encroaching on their third-floor apartment near Commonwealth Stadium early Friday morning.
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting a teen is an Alberta sheriff
An Edmonton man who is charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy is a member of the Alberta sheriffs, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
-
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
-
Quebec Premier François Legault's approval rating continued to rise this summer
Premier François Legault's approval rating continued to rise this summer, according to the Angus Reid Institute. After reaching a low at the end of 2023, his support rose by three percentage points over the summer to 39 per cent.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition on Baseline Road
A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing incident that happened on Baseline Road in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Man, 30, dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area
Police say a man, 30, who was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Thursday night has died.
-
Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Friday
Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.
London
-
Four teens rob north London store, assault employee
Police say just before 7:00 p.m. four teens entered a business in the 1000 block of Adelaide Street North.
-
Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation
Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.
-
'It will double our size': major residential development in Elgin County communities
An Elgin County community is expected to double in size as plans for multiple residential developments loom. The Township of Southwold expects shovels in the ground as early as 2025.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie, Ont. photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Secret drug lab discovered in Walkerton
Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant in Walkerton.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
Northeastern Ontario under a high forest fire rating
As northern Ontario gets ready to welcome autumn this weekend, it’s still feeling a lot like summer as provincial forest fire crews continue to battle blazes.
-
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
Kitchener
-
Ayr couple out almost $23K after closure of Kitchener pool store
Amber and Adam Brueckner have a pool-shaped hole in their backyard – and their wallets.
-
Missing family last seen in Kitchener, Ont. found safe
The missing family that was last seen in Kitchener, Ont. on Sept. 1 has been found safe, according to police.
-
Police seek to identify 'suspicious' person
Police are trying to identify a man who approached a woman and child in Wellesley.
Windsor
-
Fight over text leads to arrest and charges in Chatham
On Thursday, just after 9:30 a.m., a man was found and taken to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date.
-
Dozens gather to 'Take Back the Night' in downtown Windsor
Standing up, speaking out, and showing solidarity — survivors and supporters gathered in the core to take back the night in Windsor. The city is just one of a growing list of communities that have declared intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic.
-
Windsor police seize $56,000 in drugs, arrest made
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized over $56,000 in drugs and have arrested one suspect.
Winnipeg
-
'They're dying up north': Possible parvovirus outbreak in Manitoba
A Winnipeg pet rescue is putting out a warning to dog owners across the city about a possible parvovirus in the province.
-
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
-
'I'm devastated': Manitobans cleaning up after surge of rain floods communities
Manitobans are continuing to mop up after a deluge of rain hit southern Manitoba earlier in the week.
Regina
-
Regina Fire called to duplex fire on Dewdney Avenue
Regina Fire crews were sent to a duplex fire on Dewdney Avenue early Friday morning.
-
AI photo of purple apples growing in Sask. sparks attention, experts debunk image
A social media post of purple apples “growing” in Saskatchewan has sparked a lot of attention. However, garden experts say there's no such thing.
-
Sask. court orders trial in fraud case after $100K in stolen cash was traded for bitcoin
A case involving stolen funds from a Saskatchewan business being used to purchase cryptocurrency will be heading back to the courts, thanks to a new decision by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mother says gym teacher at private Christian school hit her 7-year-old in the head with a relay baton
A gym teacher at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged. Terra MacEwan, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon. A Saskatoon mother who spoke with CTV News says her autistic son was MacEwan's victim.
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
AI photo of purple apples growing in Sask. sparks attention, experts debunk image
A social media post of purple apples “growing” in Saskatchewan has sparked a lot of attention. However, garden experts say there's no such thing.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
-
Woman nearly shut out of mother's will sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
-
'Namgis First Nation touts success of land-based fish farming
The 'Namgis First Nation says a fish farm it owns near Port McNeill shows the potential of land-based aquaculture in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seems very political': Greater Victoria teachers surprised by ministerial order on student safety
In a rare move, the Greater Victoria School District Board of Education has been slapped with a ministerial order from the province requiring it to update a student safety plan – drawing concern around political posturing leading up to an election.
-
UBCM calls for province to pay for free transit for teenagers
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
-
B.C. senior recalls becoming trailblazing car designer
To appreciate why Mimi Vandermolen is so pleased to notice one particular vehicle she’s walking past, you need to know that seeing this many cars in one place would have been unimaginable when she was growing-up in the post-war Netherlands.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.