HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they observed his vehicle driving 170 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. on Highway 111.

The man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His license was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded, according to police.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's record.