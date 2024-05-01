Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The most wanted fugitive in Canada was arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Charlottetown Police Services, officers arrested Michael Bebee, 35, at a Belvedere Avenue business around 7:20 p.m.

Toronto Police Services contacted Charlottetown police last week asking for help with tips they’d received about Bebee possibly being on the Island. Bebee, who recently topped the list of the 25 most wanted people on the Bolo (be on the lookout) program, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto on July 23, 2023.

A $100,000 reward was offered for information that could lead to Bebee’s arrest.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.