ATLANTIC
More

    • Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

    Toronto Police Most Wanted/Michael Bebee Toronto Police Most Wanted/Michael Bebee
    Share

    The most wanted fugitive in Canada was arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.

    According to a news release from the Charlottetown Police Services, officers arrested Michael Bebee, 35, at a Belvedere Avenue business around 7:20 p.m.

    Toronto Police Services contacted Charlottetown police last week asking for help with tips they’d received about Bebee possibly being on the Island. Bebee, who recently topped the list of the 25 most wanted people on the Bolo (be on the lookout) program, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto on July 23, 2023.

    A $100,000 reward was offered for information that could lead to Bebee’s arrest.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How can I tell if I have norovirus? Expert explains symptoms

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News