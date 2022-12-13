Halifax's Cornwallis Street to be renamed Nora Bernard Street

Halifax’s Cornwallis Street will be renamed after Mi’kmaw activist Nora Bernard.

Halifax Regional Council approved the renaming of Cornwallis Street to Nora Bernard Street on Tuesday.

The new street name will become effective in October 2023.

The street in Halifax’s north end was named after Edward Cornwallis, the founder of the city. The former colonial governor earned a reputation for brutality after he issued a bounty for the scalps of Mi'kmaq men, women and children in 1749.

In recent years, there has been a debate in Nova Scotia over his legacy. Activists staged repeated protests at a Cornwallis statue in Halifax. It was eventually taken down in 2018.

A task force that was created to examine Cornwallis’ legacy and commemoration of Indigenous history recommended that the street be renamed.

Halifax residents were invited to submit suggestions and participate in surveys to provide feedback on the renaming of Cornwallis Street.

In July, the city asked residents to vote for their favourite street name from a shortlist of 15. Bernard Street earned the most votes, with more than 2,400 in favour.

Bernard, from Millbrook First Nation in Truro, N.S., was a residential school survivor who fought a 15-year court battle to win compensation for Indigenous children forced to attend those schools.

Following Bernard`s case, survivors across Canada filed similar suits, which were amalgamated and settled nationally in 2005 for more than $5 billion.

The prominent Mi’kmaw activist also received the Order of Nova Scotia.

Bernard was killed in 2007 by her grandson James Douglas Gloade, who was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in 2008.

With files from The Canadian Press